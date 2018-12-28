Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Purchases 739 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,183,000 after buying an additional 474,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,434,000 after buying an additional 351,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,933,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $92.02 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-purchases-739-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.