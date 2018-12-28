Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.81

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 102858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

