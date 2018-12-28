SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of SVB Financial Group worth $69,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,800,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $190.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

