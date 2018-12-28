SVMK (SVMK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

SVMK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $103,382.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $50,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,104 shares of company stock valued at $410,339 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $321,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

