Swisscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,427.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Swisscoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Swisscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swisscoin has a total market capitalization of $637,162.00 and approximately $6,427.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006749 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00225468 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015326 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (CRYPTO:SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,271,557,915 coins. Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.