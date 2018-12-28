Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Acquires 3,000 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,231.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synalloy alerts:

On Monday, December 24th, Privet Fund Management Llc bought 30,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Privet Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.36. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.26%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Synalloy’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the third quarter worth $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 103.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the third quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/synalloy-co-synl-insider-privet-fund-management-llc-acquires-3000-shares.html.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.