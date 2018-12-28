Synaptics (SYNA) and SemiLEDs (LEDS) Head to Head Analysis

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.63 billion 0.79 -$124.10 million $1.98 18.78 SemiLEDs $7.49 million 1.23 -$2.98 million N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synaptics and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 4 7 0 2.64 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $52.90, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -5.75% 12.96% 6.19% SemiLEDs -39.77% -47.58% -18.89%

Summary

Synaptics beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

