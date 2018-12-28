Synergy (SNRG) Achieves Market Cap of $57,097.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Synergy has a total market cap of $57,097.00 and $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Synergy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.02144896 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008959 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005210 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001705 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,247,912 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

