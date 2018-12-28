Taiwan Liposome Co’s (TLC) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 31st

Taiwan Liposome’s (NASDAQ:TLC) quiet period will end on Monday, December 31st. Taiwan Liposome had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $21,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. During Taiwan Liposome’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of lipid-based pharmaceutical products. The company offers products in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, peripheral arterial disease, fungal infection, anesthetic, and arthritis indications.

