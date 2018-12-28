TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc (V)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $327,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Visa by 135.1% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 470,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,596,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 134,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.03.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $132.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

