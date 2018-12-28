Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

