Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 15,572 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,849,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,651 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 241.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 271.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,378.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,232.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,957 shares of company stock valued at $269,245 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 15,572 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-15572-shares-of-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp.html.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.