TECSYS (TCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.32

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.32 and last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 2150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of TECSYS from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.540000042697678 earnings per share for the current year.

TECSYS Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning.

