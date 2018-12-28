Telaria Inc (TLRA) Major Shareholder W Capital Partners Ii L.P. Sells 5,051,886 Shares of Stock

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder W Capital Partners Ii L.P. sold 5,051,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $12,781,271.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TLRA stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.97. Telaria Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. Telaria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telaria Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telaria by 4.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Telaria from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

