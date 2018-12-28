Telcoin (TEL) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $36,770.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.12234020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028526 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,904,447,575 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

