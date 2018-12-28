Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE TI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telecom Italia by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

