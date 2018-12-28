Ternium SA (TX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ternium were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 413,143 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ternium by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,867,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,266 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ternium by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 431,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163,490 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Ternium by 67,259.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 134,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,080,608,220,000 after purchasing an additional 134,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Banco Santander downgraded Ternium to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Santander downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $27.22 on Friday. Ternium SA has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

