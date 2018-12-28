TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.41. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 275,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 233,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

