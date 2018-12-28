Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Debt Trading 0.5% Lower

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds fell 0.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $94.86 and was trading at $96.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. BTIG Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704,398. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,466,000 after acquiring an additional 264,693 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

