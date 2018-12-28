Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $15.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 386184 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,785 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after purchasing an additional 817,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,454,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,171 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,826,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,466,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

