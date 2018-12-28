Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Insider David E. Barry Acquires 100 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) insider David E. Barry acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $467.06 per share, with a total value of $46,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $140,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TPL opened at $507.29 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $877.97. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 126.45% and a net margin of 130.87%. The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

