The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.84 Million Position in Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beigene were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Beigene by 5,558.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the second quarter worth about $384,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,854,615.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529,313.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.81. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-11-84-million-position-in-beigene-ltd-bgne.html.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.