Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.77.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.35 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thermal Energy International (TMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/thermal-energy-international-tmg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-07.html.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.