THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCKGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKGY opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.56. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

