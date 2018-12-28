Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Wendys Co (WEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wendys were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

