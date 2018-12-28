TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 836,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 39,030.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 69.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,281,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,347,000 after purchasing an additional 938,217 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $52,218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,520,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

FAST stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

