TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $50.55 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,379 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $50,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

NYSE KNX opened at $25.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $50.55 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-50-55-million-position-in-knight-swift-transportation-holdings-inc-knx.html.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.