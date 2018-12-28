TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 247,208 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,208 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $51,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after purchasing an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 431,896 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3,470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 352,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 342,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $730,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,904.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

