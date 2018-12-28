TokenClub Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and BigONE. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $130,633.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.97 or 0.11965505 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

