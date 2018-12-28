Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $156,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 76.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

