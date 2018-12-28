Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $113,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 768.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34,228.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 430.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $113,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-has-113000-stake-in-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.