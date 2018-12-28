Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $115,000 Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 14,486.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&J Energy Services stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.73. C&J Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick acquired 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

