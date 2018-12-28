Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,661 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 17,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

