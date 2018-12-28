Traders Buy Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on weakness during trading on Friday. $218.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.93 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $23.59

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 112.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

