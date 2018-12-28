Traders Buy High Volume of PPG Industries Put Options (PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,693 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 648% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 267,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

NYSE PPG opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

