Traders Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $293.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $239.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.58 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $134.68Specifically, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,652 shares of company stock valued at $69,462,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

