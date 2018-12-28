Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Friday. $125.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $158.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $42.96

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morningstar set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $251.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

