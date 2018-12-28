Traders Sell Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) on Strength (XLE)

Traders sold shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $150.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $310.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $160.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $57.49

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) on Strength (XLE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/traders-sell-shares-of-energy-select-sector-spdr-fund-xle-on-strength-xle.html.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.