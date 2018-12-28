Transocean LTD (RIG) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,118 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $105,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at $401,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

