Triton International (TRTN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

TRTN opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.84. Triton International has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Global Ltd Bharti bought 337,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,389,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 954,293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 543,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,389,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triton International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 87,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

