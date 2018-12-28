Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Trustmark news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $54,296.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $399,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/trustmark-corp-trmk-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.