Tucows (TCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Tucows had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $81,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,415,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen Karp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $447,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $884,880. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

