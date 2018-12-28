Twilio Inc (TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce sales of $184.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.46 million and the lowest is $183.25 million. Twilio reported sales of $115.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $625.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $631.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.56 million, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

TWLO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,783. Twilio has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.28 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,797,837.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,365 shares of company stock worth $12,548,727. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.