Twitter (TWTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Twitter’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Aegis upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of TWTR opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $38,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $18,556,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,491,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,574,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,063,851 shares of company stock worth $223,367,234. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

