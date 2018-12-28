U.S. Silica (SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.40. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 47688 shares.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,821.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares in the company, valued at $661,114.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/u-s-silica-slca-shares-gap-down-to-10-40.html.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.