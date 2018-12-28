Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $724.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

