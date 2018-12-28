Uniform Fiscal Object Tops 1-Day Volume of $151.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $734,483.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,730,246,262 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

