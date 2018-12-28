Unilever NV (UN) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $51,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 677,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,119,000 after purchasing an additional 457,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/unilever-nv-un-stake-lifted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.