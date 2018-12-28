Unilever NV (UNIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.13 ($59.45).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.40 ($63.26) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

