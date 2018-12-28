Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

